Dexter Soccer Blanks Chelsea in Battle of Unbeatens

A battle between two unbeaten rivals was more one-sided then people expected ad Dexter took down Chelsea 5-0 in a key SEC White match-up in Chelsea Thursday, September 24.

Chelsea entered the match with a 7-0 overall record, while the Dreadnaughts were 4-0-1. Both teams were sitting on top of the White standings, but it was Dexter who controlled the match for most of the night.

Nick Williamson put Dexter on top five minutes into the match when he found a loose ball in front of the net and drilled it into the top for a 1-0 lead.

Dexter kept the pressure on, but Connor McKenzie made a big save in net for Chelsea to keep it at 1-0.

At the 25-minute mark, AJ Gordon blocked a clearing pass and went in on net and put it home to make it 2-0 Dreads.

Just two minutes later, JP Assenmacher broke free on a two-on-two and hit Hayden Newton with a crossing pass who drilled it home for a 3-0 lead.

McKenzie made another diving save a short time later as Dexter continued to pressure the Bulldogs.

Chelsea’s best chance of the half came with eight minutes left in the half, but the Dreads Wiley Smith went high a tipped the ball over the net to keep it 3-0 at halftime.

The Bulldogs picked up the pressure to start the second, earning a pair of corners, but could not get a shot on Smith and it stayed 3-0.

Nick Doletzky made it 4-0 when he took a direct kick from Williamson in front of the net and drilled it home. Juan Morales-Leverett found the corner of the net from outside the box with 12 minutes remaining to make the final 5-0.