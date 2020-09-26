Volleyball Improves to 2-0 After Beating Pinckney

The Chelsea volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season after a four-set win at Pinckney September 22.

The win also improved the Bulldogs to 2-0 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs took the opening set 25-21, but Pinckney bounced back to take the second 25-18 to even the match at 1-1.

Chelsea pulled out a 25-18 win in the third set and closed out the match 25-16 in the fourth.

Rachel Hein had a big night with 28 digs and 16 kills to lead the Bulldogs.

Kayla Munson was strong at the net with 12 kills, 13 digs, and five aces. Ellie McGlashen dished out 24 assists, added 11 digs, five kills, and five aces, while Kasey Matusik chipped in with seven digs, four kills, and two aces, Erin Dusenbury 11 digs, and Natalie Falerious six digs.