Dexter Volleyball Sweeps Jackson to Improve to 2-0 in White

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the SEC White and 5-1 overall after a three-game sweep of Jackson September 22.

The Dreadnaughts had an easy time with the Vikings, taking the three sets 25-17, 25-10, and 25-11.

Allie Kangas and Jordan Kless led the Dreads in kills with nine each, followed by Jamie Giese with seven.

Livvy Mellifont picked up a team high 18 digs and added three aces, while Eleanor King had a team high 14 assists, five digs, and four aces. Brandy Wineman and Delaney Arnedt each had 11 assists with Wineman adding six digs and two kills.