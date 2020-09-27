Chelsea Soccer Clips State Runner-Up Melvindale

A new head coach and a new season has the Chelsea soccer team off to a hot start and the Bulldogs are off to a 7-1 record after four games in six days this week.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Tecumseh with a last-minute goal by Jacob Schultz.

Tecumseh took an early lead, but the Bulldogs battle back to tie it with a goal by Jace DeRosia.

In the final minute, Schultz took a lob pass over the defense from Zach Byerly and went in on goal, sending it home with the game winner to lift the Bulldogs over the Indians.

Chelsea then took down Jackson 5-1 September 21.

Will Barhite scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea then took on 2019 state runner-up Melvindale and came away with an impressive 2-0 win.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Bulldogs took the lead when Adam Bahri found the net at the 37:00-minute mark of the second half.

Schultz would add some insurance with a goal with 25 minutes left and goalkeeper Connor McKenzie and the Bulldog defense did the rest as they held off the Cardinals.

Thursday saw a battle of unbeatens when the Bulldogs hosted rival Dexter in a huge SEC White matchup.

With their fourth game of the week, the Bulldogs appeared to be tired as the Dreadnaughts carried almost all the action and handed Chelsea its first loss of the season 5-0.