Dexter Girls’ Golf Tied for First in SEC White

After a busy week, the Dexter girls’ golf team remains tied for the top spot in the SEC White with just one week remaining in the regular season.

The Dreadnaughts are tied with Chelsea for first in the White with the league tournament at Ypsilanti Lincoln remaining to decide a league champion.

The Dreads opened the week with a quad meet in Monroe. They finished third with a strong Ann Arbor Pioneer squad winning with 168. Monroe was second with 197, Dexter third with 198, and Pinckney fourth with 199.

Olivia Naylor fired a season low and personal best score of 43 to lead Dexter.

Hannah Finch shot 50 and Clare McCormick 52. Gaby Matos shot 53, Julianne Browning 59, and Camryn Chase 62.

The finished second at the SEC White quad at Adrian September 23.

Chelsea took first with 200, followed by the Dreads with 204, Ypsilanti Lincoln 208, and Adrian 223.

Matos shots season low and person best of 50 to lead Dexter, followed by McCormick with 50, Finch 51, Browning 60, and Chase 63.

The JV team played at both events as well.

Sadie Van Natter led Dexter with a round of 51 at Monroe, Emily Root shot 52, Shelby Waltz 60, Marissa Genske 61, Sophia Steinert 64, and Maddie Finch 67.

At Adrian, Steinert and Root led Dexter with rounds of 51. Genske shot 60, Arion Sunstrum 62, Madelyn Gray 62, and Waltz 66.