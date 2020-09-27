Chelsea Girls’ Golf Sweeps Adrian Quad

The Chelsea girls’ golf team earned a sweep at the SEC White quad at Adrian Wednesday, September 23 and moved in to a first-place tie in the league standings with just the league tournament remaining.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 200. They beat out Dexter with 204, Lincoln 208, and Adrian 223.

They moved in to a first-place tie with Dexter with the win.

Sierra Martinez-Kratz led Chelsea with a round of 49. Andi Evers and Elizabeth Ligi each shot 50, and Anna Reisner 51.

The SEC league tournament will be held October 1 at Ypsilanti Lincoln.