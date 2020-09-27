9-27-2020 9:15pm
Chelsea Girls’ Golf Sweeps Adrian Quad
The Chelsea girls’ golf team earned a sweep at the SEC White quad at Adrian Wednesday, September 23 and moved in to a first-place tie in the league standings with just the league tournament remaining.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 200. They beat out Dexter with 204, Lincoln 208, and Adrian 223.
They moved in to a first-place tie with Dexter with the win.
Sierra Martinez-Kratz led Chelsea with a round of 49. Andi Evers and Elizabeth Ligi each shot 50, and Anna Reisner 51.
The SEC league tournament will be held October 1 at Ypsilanti Lincoln.