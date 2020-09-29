Millage proposal before Chelsea School District voters

Voters in the Chelsea School District have another important millage decision before them.

With many absentee/mail-in ballots currently being filled out and more in-person votes coming on Election Day, Nov. 3, voters in the Chelsea School District are again being asked to approve a proposal regarding the 18 mill non-homestead property tax levy.

This is not a new tax.

According to the CSD, voters in the district have approved the 18 mill non-homestead property tax renewals since the passing of Proposal A in 1993.

In an informational letter to voters previewing the vote, Chelsea Schools spells out what happens if the millage is voted down.

“The revenue generated from the 18 mills totals approximately $5.36 million annually, about 17.8 percent of the school district’s total budget. If this restoration millage does not pass, the State will not replace the funding and Chelsea Schools will be forced to reduce or cut programs to offset the loss,” the letter states.

According to the school district, this levy does not cover owner-occupied primary residences, “but generally includes business, rental homes, second homes, and commercial properties.”

The levy helps to fully fund the district, as prescribed by state law, according to the school district’s letter.

“The non-homestead levy raises close to $5.36 million each year and represents about 17.8 percent of the district’s budget. This allows the district to receive the full per student funding amount, currently $8,138 per student,” the informational letter states.

It is an essential portion of the State of Michigan’s foundation grant formula for each district.