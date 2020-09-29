Chelsea Pop's final project survey open for responses

Input is being sought from the Chelsea community.

The Chelsea Pop project team announced that its final project survey is now available until October 23.

This survey is helping to wrap up the project that was a demonstration focused on improving safety of all users of the transportation system.

In the announcement released on Sept. 29, the Pop project team said the survey results will be shared with city officials and be part of the final project report being developed by the project team.

“The 15 -question survey should take between 5-10 minutes will be released the week of September 28, to gauge the impression of the Chelsea Pop project designs, communication efforts and general feedback on the project. The project team encourages Chelsea residents to share this survey widely with friends and neighbors, as it will be used to inform long term solutions for the corridor,” the announcement said.

For this project, the city of Chelsea partnered with Washtenaw Area Transportation Study (WATS) and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System in the development of a Tactical Urbanism demonstration project along the Freer Rd., Railroad St., McKinley St. and Dewey St. corridor.

According to the Chelsea Pop project team, tactical urbanism is rooted in trying low-cost, temporary changes to the built environment intended to improve local neighborhoods and public spaces.

“These short-term street design projects are community-led, evaluated, and permitted by city agencies, rooted in City goals, and in accordance with local, state, and national street design guidelines… The Chelsea Pop project will be a low-cost 30-day demonstration project to showcase temporary pedestrian and bicycle design concepts. To help understand the needs along the corridor, WATS seeks members of the public to participate in a round of community engagement. WATS believes that co-creating spaces in partnership with residents will both improve safety and maintain pride in the community,” the Chelsea Pop project team said in a press release earlier this summer.

As a reminder, there is no on-street parking on N. Freer Rd. in the bike lanes until after Oct. 9, the Chelsea Pop project team said.

“The project team would like to thank the community and those that travel this corridor for their patience as we test out these project designs focused on improving safety of all users of the transportation system,” the Pop project team said in the latest announcement.

The final survey can be found on the project website by visiting miwats.org/chelseapop.