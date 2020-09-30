Dexter Field Hockey Improves to 7-0

The Dexter field hockey team continued its domination its opponents with a 6-0 pasting of Mercy Monday night.

The win improved the Dreadnaughts record to 7-0 on the season and the Dreads have not allowed a goal yet this year.

Faith Anderson opened the scoring for the Dreadnaughts with a goal early in the first period.

It would stay that way until the second when Kaylee Niswonger and Annalisa Shehab found the net for Dexter to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Shehab scored her second of the night to start the third and Shannon Schoch followed to make it 5-0 after three periods.

Abby Tamer wrapped up the scoring with a goal in the fourth quarter for the 6-0 win.

Rachel Gesell, Tamer, and Schoch recorded assists for the Dreads. Esther Hashikawa and Hannah Baldwin split time in net to earn the shutout.

The Dreadnaughts will host Ann Arbor Pioneer at 5:30 Thursday night in a rematch of the 2019 state championship game.