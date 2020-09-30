Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Jackson to Improve to 3-0 in SEC

The Chelsea volleyball team used a strong start to earn a three-game sweep of Jackson Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs had an easy time with the Vikings, taking the three-game match 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 to move to 3-0 in the SEC White.

Rachel Hein had a big night with 11 kills, six digs, and an ace to lead the Bulldogs.

Kasey Matusik was on fire from the service line with 11 aces on the night. She also recorded six kills nine digs, and a block.

Kayla Munson chipped in with nine digs and six blocks, while Ellie McGlashen dished out 27 assists, added five digs, and had three aces. Emma Zocharski picked up 12 digs, while Natalie Falerious had three kills and three digs, and Tessa Wheeler three kills and two digs.

The Bulldogs travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night for another SEC White matchup.