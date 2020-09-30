Chelsea Field Hockey Blanks Hartland

The Chelsea field hockey team remained near the top of the D2 West Division standings with a 5-0 shutout of Hartland Monday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in the division, one game back of undefeated East Grand Rapids at 5-0.

Grace Lane scored the only goal of the first half to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

Lane would score her second of the night in the third period to make it 2-0 and the Bulldogs would put the game away with three goals in the fourth.

Kate Vanderspool, Sarah Tillman, and Lane’s third of the night blew the game open for Chelsea.

Madison Vogel record three assists on the night, while Lane and Makayla Kegerreis picked up an assist each. Nina Faupel earned the shutout in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs return to action Friday night when they host Brighton.