St Joseph Mercy Health Chelsea CEO Nancy Graebner Chosen 2020 Citizen of the Year

| 1 min | from Terrence Ahrens, Chelsea Chamber of Commerce |

The Chelsea community is extremely fortunate to have the award-winning St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital, led by a person of such high character, committed, with a clear vision of enhancing services and bringing high-quality medical care to our residents. Nancy Graebner gives of her time selflessly, representing our community by serving on several boards, including the 5 Healthy Towns, the St. Louis Center, the Chelsea Senior Center, and the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health Board, to name just a few.

Graebner had this to say upon receiving the award,

"I am humbled and honored to be named Citizen of the Year by the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce. When it comes to the hospital and the many organizations in which I am involved, our goal is to create a strong, vibrant community, which includes access to local, high-quality health care. I am truly blessed to work alongside so many others, all of whom are devoted to improving the lives of those who live and work in Chelsea. I look forward to our continued work and the many things we will accomplish together."

Most significantly, during a worldwide pandemic, Nancy has led the work of the staff at the hospital, working endless hours to educate and heal our community. As a representative of all of our health care workers, this is a great year to recognize Nancy Graebner, as the Chelsea Community’s very well-deserving Citizen of the Year!

On behalf of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and the citizens of Chelsea, we congratulate you and thank you for your dedication and service to our wonderful community of Chelsea, Michigan.