Chelsea Football to Play Schoolcraft Saturday Night

The Chelsea football team was able to schedule a home football game against Schoolcraft after Adrian was forced to cancel the Friday night contest due to lack of healthy players on the varsity team.

The Bulldogs will host Schoolcraft (2-0) at Jerry Niehaus Field at 6:00 Saturday evening.

Chelsea had contacted other teams about possibly playing this weekend, including an Edwardsburg team that the Bulldogs had met in the state championship game in 2018, but could not get it to work out.

A strong Schoolcraft team stepped up to fill the void for the Bulldogs. Schoolcraft is a year in and year out strong Division 6 or 7 power that lost to Jackson Lumen Christi in the Regional in 2019.