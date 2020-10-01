Big Second Half Lifts Dexter Soccer Past Adrian

A huge second half helped lift the Dexter soccer team past Adrian Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored five times in the second half on their way to a 7-0 pasting of the Maples and moved them atop the SEC White standings with a 7-0-1 overall record. They lead the division with 22 points. Two ahead of Tecumseh and four over Chelsea.

AJ Gordon had a big night with the hat trick of three goals to spark Dexter.

Hayden Newton scored a pair of goals, while Nick Williamson and Wiley Smith each had one. Smith, the Dreads starting goaltender has scored goals in two straight games.

Picking up assists for Dexter were Timmy Scott, Nick Doletzky, and JP Assenmacher.

The win was the second this week as the Dreadnaughts took down Pinckney 6-1 Monday night.

Goal scorers for the Dreads were Williamson with two, Newton, Jack Kolka, Gordon, and Smith, who launched a shot from his own goal box that found the net.