Chelsea Soccer Gets Much Needed Win Over Tecumseh

After two straight losses, the Chelsea soccer team faced a must-win situation Thursday night in order to stay in the SEC White title hunt.

The Bulldogs had dropped to 3rd place in the SEC White standings but came up with a huge 3-1 win over Tecumseh Thursday night to keep pace with undefeated Dexter in the conference.

Will Barhite scored a first half goal for the Bulldogs as they were tied at 1-1 with Tecumseh at the break.

It would stay that way until late in the game when Jacob Schultz found the net with 18 minutes left in the game.

Ryan Murphy sealed the win when he headed a direct kick into the net for a 3-1 lead with seven minutes remaining and the Bulldogs held on for the much-needed win.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 7-2 in the White and 8-2 overall.