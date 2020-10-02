Lasinski Introduces Resolution to Urge a Peaceful Transition of Power after Elections

| 30 sec | from the Office of State Rep. Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Twp) |

State Rep. Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township) introduced House Resolution 318 to support the peaceful transition of power after elections and reaffirm the role of Michigan’s presidential electors. Following the resolution’s introduction, Lasinski issued the following statement:

“The peaceful transfer of power between presidential administrations has been fundamental to maintaining our democracy since the birth of our republic. There have been a disturbing amount of reports and public comments made about refusing to uphold this sacred duty and acting to circumvent 232 years of democratic tradition. While some may not have respect for our democracy or the will of the people, I know Michigan’s electors do and urge them to uphold the law by casting their vote for the candidate that receives the most votes in our state’s general election.”