Chelsea Swim and Dive Moves to 3-0 in White

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team welcomed Tecumseh to the Charles S. Cameron Pool on October 1 for a SEC divisional matchup. The Bulldogs finished the night with a 102-74 win, which moved their overall record to 3-2 (3-0 SEC White).

“We knew that even though Tecumseh did not have a large team this year, they still had plenty of talent that we had to try and match up against,” commented head coach Andrew Thomson after the meet. “Hensley and Danley were big contributors for them last year, all the way through the state meet, so we knew what they were capable of.”

The Bulldogs started the evening finishing runner-up in the 200-medley relay. The team of Katie Leissner, Jess Neff, Bella Turner, and Riley Monahan finished second while Hannah Harmes, Gabby Burgess, Chelsea Paddock and Amanda Dosey finished third. Amelia Christie finished second in the 200 freestyle, with Emma Zachrich third and Lily Snyder fourth.

Turner earned her DIII state cut in the 200 IM and finished second (2:20.13). Chelsea Paddock touched third and Burgess finished fifth.

The Bulldogs again posted quality swims in the 50 freestyle with Morgan Majeske touching second, Harmes third, and Fiona Stoker fourth. The Bulldog divers made it a clean sweep, with Molly Jacobson, Dosey, and Lily Paddock taking the top three spots

Stoker finished second and Emma Zachrich was third in the butterfly.

The 100 freestyle saw Chelsea Paddock take the top spot for the Bulldogs, finishing second, Majeske placed third and Dakota Drew fourth. The only other top individual finisher for the Bulldogs was Monahan in the 500 freestyle (5:44.70), with teammate Leissner right behind in second (5:55.46).

The 200 free relay saw the Bulldogs take first and second, with Christie, Neff, Majeske, and Dosey finishing first and Zachrich, Burgess, Stoker and Drew touching in second. The team of Emily Gagnon, Ella Monsma, Kiera Crawley, and Snyder also finished in fourth place.

Harmes finished second in the 100 backstroke and Isabella Treglia earned third place. In the 100 breaststroke Amelia Christie finished third, Neff right behind in fourth, and Burgess fifth. The Bulldogs finished the night with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay by the team of Turner, Chelsea Paddock, Leissner, and Monahan. The team of Zachrich, Treglia, Stoker, and Majeske finished third (4:55.52).

“It was a great meet for the team to accomplish a lot of our goals,” stated Thomson. “We posted 22 season-best individual performances, Bella got two more DIII state cuts, and we kept our undefeated division record intact. We have been training in our own facility for really only about three weeks, but it’s already October which means we expect the athletes to be in mid-season form. The team did great tonight.”