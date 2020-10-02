Dexter Football Game Against Tecumseh Cancelled

The Dexter-Tecumseh football game scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled due to positive Covid-19 cases at Tecumseh High School.

One positive case has been confirmed at Tecumseh with at least two more likely. According to the Lenawee Health Department with contract tracing, a 100 or more people at Tecumseh High School could be quarantined forcing the school to announce that it will be shutting down until October 18.

Dexter is looking to reschedule another game in place of tonight’s football cancellation, but with the short notice it is very unlikely.