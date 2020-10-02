Chelsea Cross Country Sweeps Rival Dexter

With the SEC Finals just around the corner, the Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams came up with big wins over rival Dexter at Hudson Mills Metro Park Tuesday, September 29.

The Bulldogs clipped the Dreads in two close races. The boys won 24-33 and the girls 22-34.

The boys race went down to a photo finish for the top individual spot.

Dexter’s Conor Kolka and Chelsea’s Connell Alford battled for the whole race and in a final sprint to the end, Alford beat out Kolka by two tenths of a second for the top spot. Alford finished in 16:40.2 and Kolka in 16:40.2.

Erik Reiber came home third for Chelsea in 16:50.8 followed by Bram Hartsuff in fifth with a time of 17:10.1.

Jonas Norwood was seventh in 17:24.1, Zebedee Swager eighth in 17:38.6, Jimmy Alford ninth in 17:38.8, and Nick Spruce 12th in 18:20.2.

The girls took five of the top seven spots with Trilian Krug leading the way with a second-place finish in 20:22.

Natalie Davies was third in 20:33.5 and Rachel Bullock fourth in 20:50.

Seren Angus came home sixth in 21:09.1, Audra Guthre seventh in 21:16.5, Kate Gaiser tenth in 21:44.4, and Riley Thorburn 12th in 22:10.7.