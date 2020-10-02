Metroparks Now Hiring for Unique Police Department

| 1 min | from the Huron Clinton Metropark Authority |

Police officers looking for a change of pace while still making a positive community difference might find the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to be just the place for them as the park system seeks to fill three full-time Police Department positions.

“For those who want a rewarding career in law enforcement with an emphasis on helping people while protecting some of Southeast Michigan’s beautiful outdoor spaces, please consider the Metroparks,” said Michael Reese, Chief of Police. “Our department works using the community policing model to ensure the safety and security of visitors and our outdoor recreation facilities and activities. We’re looking now for new team members committed to the highest levels of public service from all backgrounds and cultures that will help us be responsive to the needs of the diverse communities we serve.”

Reese noted that many often don’t realize that the Metroparks has its own Police Department comprised of certified police officers, all of whom must have passed a MCOLES (Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards) training academy program and the required reading, writing and physical agility tests.

He outlined the following full-time positions the Metroparks is looking to fill now:

Two sergeant positions. Salary starting at $71,198, plus comprehensive benefits. One position will be dedicated primarily to the Lake St. Clair Metropark (Harrison Township/Macomb County), and the other to Kensington Metropark (Brighton/Livingston County).

One officer position. Salary starting at $21.85/hour, plus comprehensive benefits. The position will be dedicated primarily to the Lower Huron, Willow, Oakwoods and Lake Erie Metroparks in Wayne County.

Metroparks Police Department works events within the parks, assists visitors, responds to emergency calls, and provides aid to neighboring departments when necessary. Every day in the Metroparks is a new adventure and the views of the patrol routes can’t be beat.

The Metroparks has a variety of patrol types to provide safety and service to visitors including:

Bike patrol

ATV patrol

Boat patrol

Car patrol

K9 patrol

As Metroparks Director Amy McMillan notes: “the men and women who serve the Metroparks provide an invaluable service to not only our park visitors, but to our communities and region. It’s critical we cast a wide net looking for the best and brightest to fill these open spots on our team, ensuring we’re representative of our diverse Southeast Michigan communities and that we’re providing the safest, most inclusive, welcoming experience outdoor recreation experience for all who visit.”

Visit Metroparks to learn more and apply today – www.metroparks.com/hiring.