Dexter Golfers Claim SEC White Title

Picture provided by Coach Greg Palkowski

The SEC White girls’ golf championship came down to the final tournament of the season at Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday, October 1 and the Dexter girls came out on top of a crowded field to claim the league title.

The Dreadnaughts entered the SEC Championship leading the conference by two points over Chelsea and Pinckney and it came down to the final holes Thursday to decide the winner.

“We knew that in order to compete and have a chance to win our White Division we would have to be prepared and play some of our best golf this season,” first year varsity coach Greg Palkowski said.

And the Dreadnaughts did just that.

Dexter clinched the title with a team score of 411, while the Bulldogs and Pirates both finished with scores of 419.

Tecumseh finished fourth, followed by Lincoln, Jackson, and Adrian.

Olivia Naylor led the Dreadnaughts with a third-place finish with an 18-hole personal best round of 92 at Rustic Glen Golf Course.

Hannah Finch also shot a personal best and season low round of 100 with Clare McCormick firing a 109, Gaby Matos 110, Camryn Chase 112, and Sophia Steinart 121.

“The SEC Women's Golf Teams are very good, well coached and were all well prepared for this Championship Match,” Palkowski said.