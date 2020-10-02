Golf, Swim & Dive, Cross Country Will Have New Look for 2020 Fall State Finals

While it is a relief for fall sports teams to just be playing this season, the MHSAA announced in a press release some changes to the state tournament and Finals in girls’ swim and dive as well as cross country due to restrictions on how many people can attend events and social distancing issues.

Swim and dive is usually a two-day event with preliminaries being held on Friday and the Finals on Saturday.

That will be different this fall.

State Finals will be held at three to be determined location, but this season diving alone will be held on Friday, November 20.

All qualifying divers will complete five dives, with the top 20 advancing to perform three more dives. From that second round, the top 16 will advance to perform their final three dives of the competition to determine a state champion.

All swimming will be competed Saturday, Nov. 21, with timed championship races in every event instead of the traditional preliminaries and finals. Scores from the swimming and diving portions will be combined to determine final team finish.

Two big changes for cross country this fall is the addition of a pre-regional round and that while MIS is still hosting the Finals, Division 1 and 2 will be Friday, November 6 and Division 3 and 4 will be Saturday, November 7.

This season’s Lower Peninsula Cross Country Tournament will begin with an additional Pre-Regional round, which will divide traditional Regionals into smaller groups in order to limit field sizes per race site. A total of 18 Pre-Regional races per each of four Divisions will qualify the four top-placing teams and seven top individuals not on those teams to nine Regionals per Division. From Regionals, the top three teams and seven individuals not on those teams will advance to each of the Finals, which will be run Friday (Division 1 & 2) and Saturday (Division 3 & 4), Nov. 6-7, at Michigan International Speedway.

The big change in the girls’ golf finals is that instead of two 18-hole rounds, there will only be one this season.

You can view the full MHSAA press release at https://www.mhsaa.com/News/Press-Releases/articleType/ArticleView/artic…