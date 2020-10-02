Shoptober in Chelsea Combines Fun and Great Deals

Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year! Love for Halloween is spine-chillingly strong so during “Shoptober”, the month of October, you will find unique, creepy, and fun Halloween and Fall decor. There are also several haunts where you can forage for food and beverage to maintain your vampire strength.

#shopchelseamich merchants have an abundance of devilish Halloween goods and treats to carry away on your broomstick. Ranging from not your basic witches to sweets, scarecrows, indoor and outdoor pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns, seasonal-trendy clothing, toys, books, vintage goods, beautiful plants, and flowers to enjoy throughout the haunting season and so much more to set your hair on end!

Enjoy a seasonal brew, glass of wine, or your favorite cocktail to ward off the werewolves, and bone-chilling air. Check out participating restaurants at www.shopchelseamich.com for their latest fall menus.

All Chelsea businesses are practicing safe shopping and dining - so let’s show our local business community some zombie love and hair-raising attention! Spook up your home, and any place you may inhabit these days for Halloween.

The list of locally owned #shopchelseamerchants includes: Vogel’s & Foster’s, Chelsea Village Flowers, Smokehouse 52BBQ, Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, The Common Grill, Kitty Face, The Potting Shed, The Garden Mill, Zou Zou’s Cafe, La Jolla Fine Jewelry, Artisan Knitworks, True North Jerky, Vintage Barn Boutique/Copper Crate Unique Rentals, Jewelry Set in Stone, FarmSudz, Heydlauff’s Appliances, Chelsea Alehouse, La Maison, Bumbles Dry Goods, Moran’s Consignment, Agricole, Cleary’s Pub, Cherry Optometry, Culture Creations, The Find, Serendipity Books, Ugly Dog Distillery, Maureen’s Designs, and The Cottage Rabbit. For more information go to www.shopchelseamich.com.

Wednesday, October 7, Chelseamichlive will be hosting a virtual shopping event - check out their Facebook Page www.facebook.com/Chelseamichlive/

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community healthy by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services.