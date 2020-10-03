Dreads Fall to Gladwin in Final Minute

Friday was whirlwind day that saw the Dexter football team begin the day scheduled to play at Tecumseh and finished with a last-minute 26-20 loss in Gladwin.

Tecumseh was forced to cancel its game after a Covid-19 outbreak closed its high school Friday leaving the Dreadnaughts Athletic Director Mike Bavineau scrambling to try to find a last-minute replacement.

Gladwin was in the same boat when their opponent for the week also cancelled and a couple of phone calls later the Dreadnaughts were making the 150-mile trek north to face the Flying G’s.

Dexter took the opening kickoff and drove inside the Gladwin five yard line but was stopped on fourth down and turned the ball over on downs.

After a pair of punts, Gladwin broke free for a 54-yard TD run to take a 7-0 lead.

The Flying G’s stunned the Dreadnaughts with two more touchdown to start the second for a 20-0 lead.

Dexter finally got things going late in the second when Colin Parachek hit Cal Bavineau with a 32-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 20-7 at the half.

Parachek connected with Bavineau with a five-yard TD pass midway through the third to cut the lead to 20-14.

Still trailing with under four minutes left in the game, Gerzon Herter intercepted a pass at the Gladwin 20 setting up a 20-yard scoring pass from Parachek to Cole Cabana. The extra point was no good and the game was tied at 20.

Gladwin took over at its own 25 after the kickoff and hit a big pass to the Dexter 38. They moved inside the 20 with under a minute to go and scored with 12 second left in the game to take a 26-20 lead.

Dexter would reach the Gladwin 44 yard line, but the clock ran out and the Dreadnaughts fell to 1-2 overall on the season. They will host Ypsilanti Lincoln in the home opener Friday night.