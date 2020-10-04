Bulldogs Blow by Schoolcraft 42-21

In a game that was scheduled midweek after Adrian was forced to cancel, the Chelsea Bulldogs blew by Schoolcraft 42-21 Saturday night.

The Bulldogs scrambled to find a new opponent after Adrian cancelled due to a lack of players on the varsity level due to injuries. Schoolcraft answered the call and the game was moved to Saturday night instead of the original Friday.

Schoolcraft is a tough Division 6/7 team, but the Bulldogs proved too much for them jumping to a 28-0 lead early in the second.

Griffen Murphy put the Bulldogs on top with a one-yard TD run and then hit Joe Taylor with a 41-yd TD pass for a 14-0 after one quarter.

Carson Gray picked off a pass and returned it 44 yards for a pick-six and a 21-0 lead and Murphy connected with Taylor for a 90-yard touchdown pass and a 28-0 lead.

Schoolcraft got on the board with a 30-yard pick to make it 28-7 at the half.

Trent Hill would score on TD runs of 14 and 37 yards in the second half, while Schoolcraft hit two touchdown passes to make the final 42-21 and move the Bulldogs to 3-0 overall on the season.

Murphy was 8 of 12 passing for 207 yards and two scores and rushed for 41 yards on eight carries and a score.

Hill rushed for 114 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and Cole Munson 27 yards on six carries.

Taylor had a huge game with 172 yards on four catches and two TD’s, Lucas Hanifan two catches for 20 yards and Nicholas Fisk two for 12.

Logan Vaughn was in on nine tackles to lead the Bulldog defense, while Diego Medel had seven, and Gray five.