Chelsea Tennis Wins 20th Straight SEC Title

The Chelsea boys' tennis team continued its domination of the SEC White by claiming its 20th straight league title Saturday with a sweep of the league quad at Chelsea.

Changes to the league championship meant the top four teams in the final regular season standings vied for the top spot and the Bulldogs dominated the event by sweeping all eight flights.

The Bulldogs finished with 20 points in the final standing, followed by Tecumseh with 13, Dexter 12, and Pinckney 11.

All Chelsea players and teams went 3-0 on the day.

Picking up league titles were Hunter Napieralski, Peter Moraud, Lucas Hopkins, and Mason Strach in singles. Doubles wins went to Dom Guthre/Joshua O'Brien, Cal Stacy/Lane Ford, Carter DeRosia/Landon Napieralski, and Jack Krugh/Jack Mannor.

The Bulldogs will host the D3 Regional Thursday.