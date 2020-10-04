Dexter Girls' Swim and Dive Takes Down Huron

The Dexter girls' swim and dive team had a strong showing in a 113-73 win over Ann Arbor Huron Saturday, October 3.

The Dreadnaughts were led by the state cut times of Charlotte Schultz and Lauren Witte in the 100 back.

Witte and Schultz also teamed with Delaney Parker and Emma Sortor to win the 200 medley relay.

Lily Witte won the diving and was part of the winning 200 free relay team along with Holly Durand, Marea Balcom, and Hailee Waters. Waters also won the 500 free.

Sortor won the 100 fly, with Isa Reyes right behind her in second, and Schultz winning the 100 free.