Dexter Volleyball Remains Undefeated in SEC White

The Dexter volleyball team ran its overall record to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in the SEC White after three game sweep of Pinckney September 29.

The Dreadnaughts took down the Pirates 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 to remain undefeated in the SEC White with the Dig Pink showdown with undefeated Chelsea Tuesday night.

Jordan Kless had a big game at the net with 16 kills, nine digs, and two aces.

Eleanor King also had a strong all around night for the Dreads with 17 digs, 16 assists, 11 kills, and one ace. Livvy Mellifont added 35 digs and three aces, while Avery Goodrich chipped in with 12 digs and five kills.