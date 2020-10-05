Chelsea Tennis Wins 74th Honor and Glory Invite

Another tournament, another title for the Chelsea boys' tennis team.

The Bulldogs swept their way to another tournament title this past weekend when they won Trenton's 74th annual Honor and Glory Invitational Saturday, October 3.

They dominated with all flights going 3-0 on the day. Chelsea finished with 24 points, followed by Grosse Ile 13, Trenton 11, and Woodhaven 2.

Flight champions were Hunter Napieralski, Peter Moraud, Lucas Hopkins, and Mason Strach in singles. Doubles wins went to Dom Guthre/Joshua O'Brien, Cal Stacy/Lane Ford, Carter DeRosia/Landon Napieralski, and Jack Krugh/Jack Mannor.