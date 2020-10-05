Michigan Nonprofit Association Names Tammy Pitts as Director of Communications

| 1 min | from the Michigan Nonprofit Association |

LANSING, Michigan – Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammy Pitts to the position of Director of Communications. In this role, Ms. Pitts will manage all aspects of communications and media relations for MNA. “We are so excited to welcome Tammy as she brings a wealth of experience to this leadership position,” said Donna Murray-Brown, President and CEO.

Ms. Pitts has an extensive background in media relations, social media strategy and brand management. Prior to joining MNA, she served as senior producer of News 10 Today at WILX where she coordinated content for a two-hour daily broadcast. Most recently, she was the communications editor for the dean of International Studies and Programs (ISP) at Michigan State University. Ms. Pitts earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Michigan State University and an MBA from Walden University.

“Nonprofits are part of the fabric of our society and I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity to join an accomplished team of professionals at MNA,” said Pitts. “I look forward to highlighting the important work that is happening in Michigan’s nonprofit sector.”

About MNA

Incorporated in 1990, MNA is a statewide membership organization dedicated to serving the diverse nonprofit sector through advocacy, training, and resources. MNA manages multiple programs and affiliates and is a sponsoring organization for AmeriCorps VISTA.