Skip to main content
Chelsea, MI News
68° and clear.
Support Local News
News
Events
Community
Locations
Chelsea
Dexter
Pinckney
Saline
News
Events
Community
Locations
Support Local News
Register
Log In
Chelsea
Dexter
Pinckney
Saline
Donate to The Sun Times News and help preserve local news in
Chelsea
Supporter:
$5.00/mo.
Advocate:
$10.00/mo.
Support
Chelsea MI
10-06-2020 7:59am
Malicious destruction, home invasion | CPD Weekly Report 10-06-20
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Image
I am interested in this
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Replies
More from Chelsea
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 6 2020
Kamp Night Co | An Autumn Night Out Under the Stars
When the shutdown came, it was time to get creative.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 6 2020
Fall Fun Around Washtenaw | Cider mills, orchards, farm stops, markets, and more
So many great things to do. Here's a list.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 6 2020
Questions and and answers about Absentee Ballots
Here is some information for those wanting to know more about casting an absentee ballot.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea Weather
Tuesday October 6
Clear throughout the day.
High:
69°
Low:
43°
Wind:
11 mph SW
Chance of rain:
4%
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 6 2020
Michigan's Early Childhood Program Among Tops in the Nation
Michigan’s Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves over 37,000 children across 82 of the state’s 83 counties.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 6 2020
Malicious destruction, home invasion | CPD Weekly Report 10-06-20
Chelsea police weekly update
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 6 2020
Chelsea First United Methodist Church Donates $75,000 to Two Local Programs
These gifts, which address two of the church’s high priority mission areas of basic needs and youth mental health.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 5 2020
Michigan Nonprofit Association Names Tammy Pitts as Director of Communications
“We are so excited to welcome Tammy as she brings a wealth of experience to this leadership position."
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
Mon. Oct 5 2020
New Program “Together in Dexter” Seeks to Alleviate Social Isolation for Adults with Disabilities
“With the social restriction in place, reducing the amount of social isolation that individuals with disabilities experience is more important than ever.”
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 5 2020
Chelsea Tennis Wins 74th Honor and Glory Invite
Bulldogs sweep their way to another tournament title
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
Mon. Oct 5 2020
A Harvest of Hope for Gordon Hall on Oct 11
This will be a lovely, delicious way to support Gordon Hall while we all stay safe.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Dexter
Mon. Oct 5 2020
City of Dexter Investigating Space in Dexter Crossings for Temporary Offices/Meeting Space
“As we all know, city offices have been tight for quite some time,” said Councilmember Michels to the Council.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 5 2020
Autumn's Hidden Gems | Washtenaw County's Nature Preserves
Get the full effect of autumn's splendor with a visit to one of the many Washtenaw County Nature Preserves
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
>
MI
>
Washtenaw County
>
Chelsea
Get your business noticed in Chelsea
Advertise