Dexter Takes Down Chelsea in Battle of SEC White Leaders

The top two volleyball teams in the SEC White faced off in Chelsea Tuesday night for a showdown for the top spot in the conference standings and Dexter showed they are still the team to beat after sweeping the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-12, 25-17.

The Dreadnaughts have won four straight SEC White titles and looking to add a fifth this season and looked well on their way after taking down the Bulldogs.

Dexter never trailed in the match, leading from the very first serve of the night.

The Dreadnaughts built an 18-13 lead in the opening set and a Delaney Arnedt ace on set point gave the Dreads the opener 25-17.

Arnedt opened the second set with nine straight service points as Dexter took a 9-0 lead to start the second.

Chelsea answered with five straight points by Kasey Matusik to cut the lead to 10-7, but that is as close the Bulldogs would get. Dexter closed out the set with a 15-5 run to take the set 25-12 and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Bulldogs did not quit and tied the game a 6-6 in the third, but the Dreads went on a 6-0 run for a 12-6 lead and never looked back. Dexter closed out the match when Brady Wineman found the back corner with a kill to finish the three game sweep.

Dexter improved to 4-0 in the SEC White and 8-1 overall, while Chelsea fell to 4-1 in the White and 7-2 overall.