Dexter Soccer Claims SEC White Title

A second half rally and a little help from their friends helped the Dexter soccer team claim the SEC White title Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored twice in the second half and held off Tecumseh for a 3-2 win and got their help from winless Adrian, when the Maples upset Chelsea 2-1 to give the Dreads the title.

Dexter improved to 9-0-1 in the conference with Chelsea now at 7-3 with two games remaining.

AJ Gordon scored a first half goal, but Tecumseh led 2-1 early in the second half.

Hayden Newton would tie the game at 2-2 early in the second half and short time later Gordon found a loose ball on a corner kick and knocked it home to give Dexter a 3-2 lead. The Dexter defense and goaltender Wiley Smith did the rest for Dexter as they avenged their only blemish, a 1-1 tie with the Indians early this season.

JP Assenmacher, Andrew Scherer, and Jack Kolka collected assists for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter will wrap up the regular season with home games against Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night and Chelsea Saturday night.