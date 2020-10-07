Chelsea Tennis Claims D3 District Title

The Chelsea tennis team used an impressive showing to roll to a pair of wins and claim the Division 3 district title Wednesday.

The Bulldogs swept its way through Battle Creek Pennfield and Battle Creek Harper Creek by winning both matches 8-0.

Chelsea will take part in the D3 state finals in Holland October 15-17.

No Bulldog individual or doubles team lost more then two games in any match as they rolled to the title.

Hunter Napieralski, Peter Moraud, Lucas Hopkins, and Mason Strach in singles. Doubles wins went to Dom Guthre/Joshua O'Brien, Cal Stacy/Lane Ford, Carter DeRosia/Landon Napieralski, and Jack Krugh/Jack Mannor all went 2-0 on the day for Chelsea.