10-07-2020 8:37pm
Chelsea Girls' Golf Sixth at Regional
The Chelsea girls' golf team saw its season come to an end Wednesday after the Bulldogs finished 6th out of 9 teams at the D3 Regional hosted by Chelsea at Calderone Farms.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 440.
Bloomfield Hills Marian led a strong field with 323. Grosse Ile was second with 369, and Detroit Country Day third in 382.
Elizabeth Ligi led Chelsea with 1n 18-home score of 103, followed by Anna Reiser with 106.
Andi Evers finished with 108, Sierra Martinez-Kratz 123, and Emily Ligi 128.