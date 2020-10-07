Chelsea MI
10-07-2020 8:37pm

Chelsea Girls' Golf Sixth at Regional

The Chelsea girls' golf team saw its season come to an end Wednesday after the Bulldogs finished 6th out of 9 teams at the D3 Regional hosted by Chelsea at Calderone Farms.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 440. 

Bloomfield Hills Marian led a strong field with 323. Grosse Ile was second with 369, and Detroit Country Day third in 382.

Elizabeth Ligi led Chelsea with 1n 18-home score of 103, followed by Anna Reiser with 106.

Andi Evers finished with 108, Sierra Martinez-Kratz 123, and Emily Ligi 128. 

