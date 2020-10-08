100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area Announces Recipient of Inaugural Impact Award

Chelsea, MI— October 6, 2020 — 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area had its inaugural meeting Tuesday night with a majority of its 54 inaugural members in attendance and is thrilled to announce that the recipient of its first Impact Award is Faith In Action.

Of the six charities nominated, three were chosen at random. The candidates were:

● St. Louis Center for Exceptional Children and Adults, nominated and represented by member Christina Ferris, Development Director

● Washtenaw Literacy, nominated by members Tonya Gietzen and represented by Executive Director Amy Goodman

● Faith in Action, nominated by members Tammy Bridges and Jamie Lane and represented by Executive Director Sheri Montoye

Each of the candidate charities had seven minutes to make the best case for their mission to the membership, giving all in attendance valuable insight into their vital contributions to the community. After all the presentations were finished, the members were invited to cast their ballots and Faith in Action received the majority.

At the group’s next meeting, set for Tuesday, February 2, 2021, a representative of Faith In Action will be called upon to share the impact of the $5,300 award, and three charities will again be selected at random from the five other charities still eligible along with others nominated by the membership in the next four months.

In the meantime, Steering Committee members April Gasbarre, Tonya Gietzen, and Stephanie Doll have high hopes membership will grow to the 100 members suggested by its name, resulting in a $10,000 award for a deserving local charity. Women interested in joining can find all the details at www.100wwcchelsea.org.

About 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area

100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area is based on the simple concept of bringing local women together to make maximum impact in a minimal amount of time. Meetings in February, June, and October are only one hour each, and in that one hour, members select a local charity and thousands of dollars are raised for that non-profit organization. There’s no volunteering, no telemarketing, no event planning, no silent auction item donations to solicit-just the joy of giving back to our own community.

Women may join as individuals who commit to a year of meetings, donating $100 at each meeting to the chosen charity. They may also form teams that share the $100 donation as well as a single vote at each meeting. Only members may nominate local 501(c)3 charities for consideration. Nominations must be submitted at least fourteen days in advance of the next meeting.

One week prior to the meeting, each member will receive a ballot listing eligible charities. Then on the night of the meeting, three charities are chosen at random from the eligible ballot. A representative of each of those three charities must make a time-limited “elevator speech” to persuade members to vote for their charity. After the three presentations, everyone votes, and the majority determines that night’s recipient. Members then write checks directly to the winning charity.

Membership is open to any woman who is interested in making a difference. The more members, the more money for local charities.

To learn more, become a member, and nominate a charity for consideration, go to www.100WWCChelsea.org, search for 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea on Facebook, or email info@100WWCChelsea.org.