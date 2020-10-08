SRSLY Chelsea Welcomes New Special Projects Coordinator

SRSLY Chelsea is pleased to introduce its new Special Projects Coordinator, Kate Ankenbauer. In this role, Ankenbauer will implement programs and strategies that focus on youth mental health and substance abuse issues. She will work closely with SRSLY volunteers, who play an integral part in SRSLY’s mission to empower youth and encourage them to live healthy, substance-free lives.

“Kate has real-world experience in working with youth substance use and mental health,” said Lindsay Baker, SRSLY Chelsea coalition director.“Her enthusiasm and dedication to community health make her a perfect fit for this role.”

Ankenbauer has worked with several organizations that focus on substance abuse prevention, mental health, and community organization. Most recently, Ankenbauer worked for the Michigan Senate for the Families, Seniors and Veterans Committee, where she assisted with the development of mental health and suicide prevention resources, as well as financial support for Michigan families.

Ankenbauer holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Eastern Michigan University and a Master’s degree in Social Work with Organizational and Community Leadership concentration from Michigan State University.

“I’ve always had a passion for youth mental health,” said Ankenbauer. “I’ve seen how a strong sense of community makes a huge difference for someone facing substance abuse and suicide.”

Ankenbauer lives in Dexter and has been invested in the Chelsea community for many years. She loves the outdoors, fishing, riding dirt bikes, and her two dogs, Charlie and Bella.

Photo: SRSLY Chelsea