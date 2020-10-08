Michigan Counties with the Largest Average Tax Refunds

A study by financial technology company SmartAsset shows the places in Michigan with the largest tax refunds. Data analysis measured the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county divided by the number of refunds given out in each county to determine where residents received the highest average tax refunds. Places with the highest amount refunded on average were the places that ranked the highest.

For more details on the study, including methodology and interactive map, check here: https://smartasset.com/taxes/tax-return-calculator#Michigan/taxReturn