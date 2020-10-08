10-08-2020 2:14pm
Michigan Counties with the Largest Average Tax Refunds
A study by financial technology company SmartAsset shows the places in Michigan with the largest tax refunds. Data analysis measured the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to each county divided by the number of refunds given out in each county to determine where residents received the highest average tax refunds. Places with the highest amount refunded on average were the places that ranked the highest.
For more details on the study, including methodology and interactive map, check here: https://smartasset.com/taxes/tax-return-calculator#Michigan/taxReturn
Rank County Number of Taxpayers that Receive Refunds Average Tax Amount Refunded Number of Taxpayers that Owe Taxes Average Tax Amount Owed Taxes Refunded Index 1 Oakland, MI 448,950 $2,996 144,930 $7,191 38.76 2 Wayne, MI 625,710 $2,887 125,490 $3,823 35.34 3 Washtenaw, MI 118,640 $2,814 37,780 $6,070 33.06 4 Midland, MI 29,790 $2,810 7,540 $5,263 32.96 5 Cass, MI 18,210 $2,806 4,020 $6,135 32.83 6 Leelanau, MI 7,470 $2,718 3,280 $6,064 30.09 7 Berrien, MI 55,590 $2,709 12,610 $4,824 29.79 8 Livingston, MI 71,440 $2,668 20,740 $5,304 28.51 9 Genesee, MI 152,900 $2,654 29,110 $3,538 28.08 10 Kent, MI 240,610 $2,633 55,090 $4,841 27.43