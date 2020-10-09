Dexter Girls' Swim and Dive Moves to 4-0 in the SEC White

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team continued to roll past its SEC White opponents with a pair of easy wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down Jackson 136-49.

Hailee Water led the Dreadnaughts with four event wins. She won the 200 free, 100 free, was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Lily Witte, Marea Balcom, and Charlotte Schultz, and the winning 400 relay team with Holly Durand, Balcom, and Schultz.

Dexter won the diving with a sweep with Witte, Vivian Kinnard, and Elysa Grossman claiming the top three spots.

Along with Waters winning the 200 free, Maddy Matos and Gwen Tatara finished second and third to make it another sweep for the Dreads.

They also swept the 100 free with Waters, Balcom, and Durand taking the top three, and the 100 breast with Delaney Parker, Matos, and Natalie Koenn taking the top spots.

Schultz, Durand, and Dani Schulz claimed the top three in the 50 free, while Durand, Lily Witte, Lauren Witte, and Parker teamed to win the 200 medley. Lauren Walton also won the 500 free for Dexter.

Dexter then blew by Ypsilanti Lincoln 138-40 Thursday night.

The Dreads swept the 200 IM with Tatara, Schulz, and Alex Seidleck taking top three, diving with Lily Witte, Kinnard, and Grossman, 100 fly with Emma Sortor, Matos, and Paige O’Connor, and 100 back with Schultz, Walton, and Elizabeth Higgins.

Waters won the 500 free and 200 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Lauren Witte, Sortor, and Schulz.

Balcom won the 100 breast and was part of the winning 400 free relay with Schultz, Durand, and Higgins.

Lauren Witte won the 50 free and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Parker, Sortor, and Durand.