Chelsea Girls’ Cross Country Wins Stockbridge Invite, Boys Run at Elite Race

The Chelsea girls’ cross country team came home with some hardware last week after the Lady Bulldogs won the Stockbridge Invitational.

Chelsea finished with 32 in the Large Team division, beating out Stockbridge with 63 points.

Freshman Trilian Krug led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in 19:28.09, followed by Rachel Bullock in fourth with a time of 19:43.16.

Seren Angus was sixth in 19:59.46, Natalie Davies 10th in 20:13.11, Riley Thorburn 11th in 20:43.86, Audra Guthre 12th in 20:52.12, and Kate Gaiser 13th in 20:54.41.

Krug, Bullock, and Angus set PR’s at the race.

The boys’ team ran in the Bulldog Elite race at Otsego. The race was an invite for the top Division 2 teams in the state.

Chelsea came home with a 4th place finish out of the top Division 2 teams in the state.

The Bulldogs finished with 116 points, behind top-ranked Fremont with 51, SEC rival Pinckney 82, and Otsego 101.

Freshman Connell Alford led Chelsea with a sixth-place finish in 15:53.6.

Erik Reiber was 16th in 16:20.17 and Bram Hartsuff 28th in 16:46.25. Zebedee Swager was 32nd in 16:50.38, Jimmy Alford 34th in 16:52.25, Jonas Norwood 35th in 16:53.55, and Owen Smith 59th in 17:47.41.

C. Alford, Reiber, Hartsuff, J. Alford, and Norwood all set PR’s at the race.

The Chelsea “B” team ran at Stockbridge and finished 5th.

Nick Spruce was 12th with a time of 17:29.39 to lead Chelsea. Caden Faupel was 15th in 17:36.79 and Jackson Dell 18th in 17:52.67, Ethan Kapolka was 23rd in 18:03.74, and Misha McElrath 28th in 18:14.93.