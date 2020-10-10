Chelsea Rallies Past Pinckney

As Yogi Berra once said, “It was déjà vu all over again” for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the rallied past Pinckney with a huge fourth quarter to pull out a 32-13 win over the Pirates and to move to 4-0 on the season.

The storyline was seen many times during the Bulldogs playoff run in 2019. Chelsea struggles for nearly three quarters, but gets things going in the fourth to come from behind for the win.

After a Chelsea punt to open the game, Pinckney wasted no time to drive 58 yards down the field for score and a 7-0 lead.

Chelsea had a chance early in the second quarter but missed on a field goal attempt that kept it 7-0.

The Bulldogs finally broke through with just under five minutes remaining when Trent Hill busted across from three yards out. The extra point was no good and Chelsea trailed 7-6.

Pinckney would strike for a scoring pass in the final minute of the half to make it 13-6 at the half.

Chelsea’s defense shut the Pirates down in the second half and the offense came to life.

Cole Munson sprinted in from 32 yards out midway through the third, but again the extra point was no good and Chelsea trailed 13-12.

The Bulldogs would drive into Pirate territory on its next drive, but a holding call moved them back and forced a punt.

The defense forced another punt, and the Bulldogs took over early in the fourth.

Chelsea took over at its own 22 and drove 78 yards and it was capped off with a six-yard scoring pass from Griffen Murphy to Joe Taylor. The two-point attempt failed and Chelsea lead for the first time 18-13.

The Bulldogs forced another punt and did not take long to find the end zone as Hill broke a tackle up the middle and sprinted 48 yards for paydirt. The two-point pass from Murphy to Munson was good and Chelsea lead 26-13.

Pinckney then turned the ball over on downs and the Bulldogs put the icing on the cake when Munson scored from four yards out to make the final 32-13.

Chelsea’s ground game was strong Friday night with Hill and Munson combining for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Hill finished with 138 yards on 18 carries and two TD’s, while Munson had 65 yards on eight carries and two scores.

Murphy was 11 of 23 passing for 118 yards and a score and rushed for 34 yards on eight carries.

Taylor caught five passes for 54 yards and a TD, Lucas Hanifan three for 25 yards, Nicholas Fisk one for 19, and Munson one for 12.

Corbin Steele was in on 11 tackles to lead the Bulldog defense. Carson Gray added nine tackles and Ben Strzyzewski six tackles.