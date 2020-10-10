Dexter Routs Lincoln in Home Opener

The last two years the Dexter/Lincoln matchup was the wildest, highest scoring game of the regular season. Friday night it was the Dreadnaughts who lit up the scoreboard, but the Dexter defense shut down the Railsplitters, rolling to a 49-19 win in the home opener for the Dreads.

Lincoln punted on its opening drive and Dexter drove and scored on a three-yard touchdown run by Colin Parachek for a 7-0 lead.

Lincoln answered with a 30-yard TD run to make it 7-6 after a missed extra point.

Dexter drove into Lincoln territory and facing fourth down, Parachek hit Cal Bavineau down the middle for a 30-yard scoring pass and a 14-6 lead.

Lincoln appeared to answer but had a 41-yard touchdown run called back because of an illegal shift and would turn the ball over on downs.

It was all Dexter from there as the Dreadnaughts exploded for 21 second quarter points to blow the game wide open.

Cole Cabana had a big quarter with a TD run and caught a pair of TD passes from Parachek to make it 35-6.

Lincoln reached the one-yard line late in the half to try to make a game of it, but the Dreadnaughts forced a fumble, and it was recovered by Andrew Gersh to keep it 35-6 at the half.

The second half was much the same as Dexter opened the third with a 38-yard scoring pass from Cabana to Ty Rychener just 30 second into the half to make it 42-6.

Lincoln found the endzone with a TD run, but Dexter answered with a 17-yard scoring pass by Parachek to his brother Brennan Parachek to make it seven drives and seven touchdowns for Dexter and a 49-12 lead.

The Splitters would score just before the end of the third to make it 49-19, but that would be as close as it would get.

Parachek had a huge game passing. He was 27-33 for 384 yards and five TD’s and also rushed for one score.

Cabana rushed for 61 yards and a score and caught eight passes for 70 yards and two scores.

Bavineau caught four passes for 101 yards and a score, Braeden Fuson four for 90, and Brennan Parachek four for 51 and a score, Rychener two for 44 and a score, and Lucas Koone two for 27.

Dexter improved to 2-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in the SEC White.