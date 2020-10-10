Chelsea Field Hockey Raises Over $8,000 in Play4TheCure Game

Photo by Sharon Kegerreis

With the help of Saline and Ann Arbor Huron field hockey teams, the Chelsea field hockey team raised $8,200 in its annual Play4TheCure fundraiser for the National Foundation of Cancer Research this year.

The Chelsea varsity team hosted Ann Arbor Huron and the Beach Middle School team played against Saline in the Play4TheCure games Saturday, October 10, but the games did not mean as much as the meaning of the event.

The Bulldogs, formally known as the Washtenaw Whippets had done cancer fundraisers for years before joining up with NFCR in 2015.

Since then the Chelsea has raised over 26 thousand dollars for the foundation.

In past year the Bulldogs played for former coach Roxy Block, who passed away in 2017 from breast cancer.