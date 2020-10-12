Chelsea Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for 2020 is Richard Dice

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

Congratulations to Richard Dice selected as Chelsea’s Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for 2020.

Terris Ahrens, Executive Director for The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, says of this year’s award winner, “Richard received many nominations from the community. In my personal experiences with him, a common theme is that Richard Dice has a commitment to community rivaled by few and is consistently the first to volunteer for the good of others.”

Mr. Dice is Co-founder of Silver Solutions, an organization that helps retirees find volunteer opportunities. Richard is also involved with Saturday Morning Challengers, a bowling league for adults with developmental disabilities. He also works extensively with Chelsea Rotary, is an ambassador for the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, promotes Chelsea’s vintage baseball team, The Monitors, and volunteers at the Chelsea District Library and Faith in Action.

A committee comprised of community leaders, local service club representatives, government officials, Chamber members, and past winners of the award determined Richard Dice as the 2020 recipient.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to people that demonstrate, over many years, a commitment and involvement in our community with the selfless intent to improve the quality of life for all of the citizens of Chelsea,” says Ahrens.

Adds Ahrens, “On behalf of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and the citizens of Chelsea, we congratulate you, Richard, and thank you for your dedication and service to our wonderful community of Chelsea, Michigan.”