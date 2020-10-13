Skip to main content
Donate to The Sun Times News and help preserve local news in
Chelsea
Supporter:
$5.00/mo.
Advocate:
$10.00/mo.
Support
Chelsea MI
10-13-2020 8:26am
Retail theft | CPD Weekly Report 10-13-20
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Image
Replies
More from Chelsea
Dexter
Tue. Oct 13 2020
Fatal traffic crash on I-94 near Dexter
A fatal single car crash happened near Dexter on I-94 on October 12.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Tue. Oct 13 2020
Study Shows Metroparks are an Economic Driver for the Region
The study also underscored how important the parks were after the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Tue. Oct 13 2020
Michigan Supreme Court Ruling Cancels Dexter City Council Meeting
“The Supreme Court issued a ruling yesterday that the Governor's Executive Orders were effectively invalidated as of October 2, 2020."
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 13 2020
Retail theft | CPD Weekly Report 10-13-20
Sometime between October 2nd and October 5th a single piece of retail merchandise was stolen
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 12 2020
Chelsea Lifetime Achievement Award Winner for 2020 is Richard Dice
“The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to people that demonstrate, over many years, a commitment and involvement in our community ."
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Mon. Oct 12 2020
Chelsea Couple Glad to be Back at the Wellness Center
"For me, the wellness center has been a life-changing organization."
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Dexter
Mon. Oct 12 2020
Two businesses going inside the old Red Brick Kitchen & Bar
Dexter will see two businesses going inside the old Red Brick restaurant building.
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Lonnie Huhman
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sun. Oct 11 2020
U-M Study Shows Stay-at-Home Orders Cut Noise Exposure Nearly in Half
Daily average sound levels dropped approximately 3 decibels.
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Doug Marrin
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sun. Oct 11 2020
Photo Gallery: Dexter vs Chelsea Field Hockey
Dexter downs rival Chelsea 5-0
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sun. Oct 11 2020
Chelsea Field Hockey Raises Over $8,000 in Play4TheCure Game
Chelsea Field Hockey raises money for National Foundation of Cancer Research
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sat. Oct 10 2020
Photo Gallery: Dexter Football vs Ypsilanti Lincoln
Pictures by Mike Williamson
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Chelsea
Sat. Oct 10 2020
Dexter Routs Lincoln in Home Opener
Dreads improve to 2-1 in the SEC White
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
Michael Williamson
The Sun Times News
