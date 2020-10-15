Area Trick or Treat Times (and a couple of ideas)

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

Trick or Treating this year is an (ahem) tricky activity. Thanks to you-know-what, the CDC lists Trick or Treating as a high-risk activity. As a result, most municipalities have made it clear that Halloween is not a city/village/township sponsored event and decline to set “official” Trick or Treat hours. Instead, they have “recommended” times for kids to go door-to-door, bags in hand. Sounds like a liability concern.

It’s a good idea to check in with your neighborhood groups and associations to see what, if any, plans they may have for a safe night of passing out and receiving sweets. The big challenge this year is the transfer of candy safely from residents to kids. One popular idea is the use of a chute. Pvc piping is cheap and easily decorated. Another idea is a mini zip line with a witch, ghoul, or goblin riding down out of the night with candy in hand for the kids. This could be a fun new twist.

Recommended times reported by area towns are:

Ann Arbor:

5:00—8:00 pm

Chelsea: 5:30—7:30 pm

Dexter: 5:00—7:00 pm

Manchester: 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Pinckney: 6:00--8:00 pm

Saline: 6:00—8:00 pm

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services states, “To help ensure the only thing scary about Halloween is the costumes, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued guidance on how to safely celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All of the now-familiar precautions should be in place—distancing, sanitizer, masks, gloves, avoid grouping, and of course, if you’re sick, please stay home.

A few nuances specific to Halloween include:

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

Consider only going to houses with safety measures in place.

Check out halloween2020.org for more ideas for Trick or Treat in the time of you-know-what.

However, you celebrate it this year, have a safe and happy Halloween.