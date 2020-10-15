Chelsea’s 15th Annual Wine, Women & Shopping Coming in November

| 2 min | from D&B Strategic Marketing |

Chelsea, Michigan - Local businesses will officially herald in the holiday season with the 15th Annual Wine, Women & Shopping. Residents and visitors will experience a safe and enjoyable event. A loyal following of hundreds of shoppers has been cultivated over the past 15 years. The shoppers, many of whom are women, come to Chelsea’s historic city to shop, eat, listen to music, and see a play.

“We want to provide a ‘2020 version’ of this fabulous event that is safe and festive,” said Jennifer Fairfield, Owner of The Garden Mill. “Small business owners are an integral part of the community offering unique and amazingly cool goods and services - and every one of us appreciates and relies on community support.”

This year’s Wine, Women & Shopping begins November 14 and runs through November 22. The event duration has been expanded to accommodate capacity protocols, giving shoppers more opportunities to visit the various Wine, Women & Shopping participants. As November 14 draws near, event details will be posted on Social Media and the www.shopchelseamich.com website. Subscribe to the newsletter to get exclusive information about Wine, Women & Shopping, and other #shopchelseamich events on the #shopchelseamich website. Shoppers can anticipate late-night shopping, private shopping, customer drawings, superb dining, and beverages to sustain your shopping experience.

“We opened The Cottage Rabbit in June, so this will be our first experience with Wine, Women & Shopping! We are thrilled to be part of the #shopchelseamich merchants and look forward to welcoming new and loyal customers to our store to celebrate this time-honored tradition.” shared Mary Harding, Owner.

Chelsea Comfort Inn will be offering a special room rate for visitors wishing to spend a carefree day and evening in Chelsea. For more details, contact them https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/vj08p4?checkInDate=2020-11-01&checkOutDate=2020-11-30&ratePlanCode=BWQPAK.

Be on the lookout for participating stores flying the #shopchelseamich pennants. The community of #shopchelseamich merchants encourages everyone to stop by and see their fabulous offerings and delightful gifts for the upcoming holiday season. All participating merchants are implementing and following CDC guidelines, namely masks and social distancing to ensure the safety of their employees and customers and ask that all visitors and customers do the same. Parking is free in Chelsea!

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners with entrepreneurial flavor and spirit. Their focus is on keeping the community active by providing reasons for people to shop in Chelsea with unique products and services. They sponsor Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales. For more information – www.shopchelseamich.com.