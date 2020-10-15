Dexter Volleyball Takes Adrian Down in Four

The Dexter volleyball team remained undefeated in the SEC White after a four-set win over Adrian Tuesday, October 13.

The Dreadnaughts took the first two sets 25-9, 25-15 before Adrian bounced back with a 25-23 win in the third set. Dexter rebounded to take the final set 25-10 to win the match and improve to 5-0 in the SEC White.

Jordan Kless had a big night with a team high 17 kills, 15 digs, and seven aces.

Eleanor King had 25 assists, 12 digs, 11 kills, and four aces, while Livvy Mellifont had 24 digs, three aces, and two assists. Avery Goodrich recorded 12 digs, eight kills, and two assists, while Mikah Salemi added seven kills, two blocks, and one ace. Casmi Fischer chipped in with four kills and three digs, Anna Creech five digs, while Jamie Giese and Delaney Arnedt each had four digs.

Dexter will host Tecumseh in the SEC White regular season finale Wednesday, October 21 and host the SEC White jamboree Saturday, October 24.