Dexter Swim and Dive Downs Fenton in Battle of Ranked Teams

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team hosted Fenton in a battle of Division 2 state ranked teams Tuesday night and came out on top 117-69.

The Dreadnaught entered the meet ranked eighth in Division 2, while Fenton was ranked 10th.

Dexter used the power of sweeps in three events to take the win.

Maddy Matos, Laura Walton, and Gwen Tatara swept the 200 free, while the Dexter diving team continued to dominate with Lily Witte, Vivian Kinnard, and Elysa Grossman took the top three spots, and Delaney Parker, Natalie Koenn, and Matos sweeping the 100 breast.

Charlotte Schultz and Hailee Waters were in on three wins each.

Schultz won the 100 free and 100 back, while Waters won the 500 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Witte, Marea Balcom, and Emma Sortor. Both were part of the winning 400 free relay with Balcom and Lauren Witte.

Waters swam a state qualifying time in the 500 to take first.