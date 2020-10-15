Fast Start Lifts Dexter Soccer in District Opener

A fast start helped the Dexter soccer team advance to the Division 1 district semifinals with a 3-1 win over Ann Arbor Huron Thursday night.

AJ Gordon took a turnover and slipped it by the Huron goaltender for a 1-0 lead just 1:30 into the first half.

Jack Kolka then took a corner kick and knocked it home for a 2-0 lead.

Kolka again found the net on corner when he was able to bend in a corner kick for a 3-0 lead at the half.

Huron would make it 3-1 late, but the Dexter defense held off the River Rats as they advance in the state tournament.

Dexter improved to 12-0-1 on the season. The will host Ann Arbor Skyline in the district semifinals Tuesday night at 7:00 PM.